16-year-old boy killed in Oxford Circle shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon by several assailants who fired more than 50 shots while chasing the teen in the city’s Oxford Circle section, police said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of Van Kirk Street and found the teen lying on the ground in a rear driveway, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The teen was transported by police to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The crime scene along the driveway consisted of more than 50 spent shell casings spanning about 200 feet up to the point where the boy collapsed, Small said.

Private surveillance video shows three pursuers all apparently firing guns as they chased the victim, Small said. When the teen fell, two of the shooters stood over him and continued firing.

The assailants were last seen fleeing in a white vehicle, possibly a sedan, with tinted windows, Small said.

The teen was recently staying at a residence in the neighborhood, Small said.