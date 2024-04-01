No injuries reported after plane wing clips parked aircraft at Philadelphia International Airport

No injuries were reported after the wing of an American Airlines plane hit a parked aircraft Monday morning at Philadelphia International Airport, officials said.

Flight 847 bound for Charlotte, N.C., was being moved from the gate when the plane’s wing tip “made contact” with the other plane, American Airlines said in a statement.

Passengers and crew got off the plane and both aircraft were taken out of service to be inspected by maintenance crews, the airline said.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused, and our team is working to get them on their way as soon as possible,” the airline said.

Passengers boarded a replacement flight, which took off Monday afternoon — about four hours after their original departure time, according to the FlightAware plane-tracking website.