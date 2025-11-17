Flight schedules will return to normal at PHL ahead of Thanksgiving and holiday travel season

Flight schedules should soon return to normal across major U.S. airports, including Philadelphia, after the FAA lifted government shutdown-related flight restrictions for airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its flight reduction order to airlines at more than 40 major U.S. airports on Sunday night. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy initially told airlines to eliminate 10% of their scheduled flights starting on Nov. 7 in response to “concerning data” that showed pressure on the national aviation system and on air traffic controllers who were experiencing staffing shortages amid the federal government shutdown.

Now that the federal government has passed a bill to fund the government until at least Jan. 30, federal agencies and workers, including those across the aviation system, are heading back to work.

“Today’s decision to rescind the order reflects the steady decline in staffing concerns across the National Airspace System and allows us to return to normal operations,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement. “I am grateful for the hard work of the FAA safety and operations teams and for their focus on the safety of the traveling public.”

American Airlines, which flies 75% of the planes in and out of Philadelphia International Airport, is ready to bounce back swiftly after flight restrictions are lifted, a spokesperson said.

“American is ready for business and we are serving customers with a full schedule in advance of the Thanksgiving and year-end holidays,” said Bri Harper, American Airlines’ spokesperson for the Northeast region.

Recovering from the FAA-ordered flight reductions won’t be a huge task, said Mike Taylor, J.D. Power’s practice lead for travel, and will likely be resolved in a matter of days.

“A matter of two or three days is generally all it takes,” Taylor said. “So I think they want to get that ball rolling well in advance of holiday travel so that there’s less hassle when holiday travel picks up in a week and a half from now.”

PHL’s major airlines, including American, United, and Delta airlines, don’t expect any major hiccups associated with restoring flights after the FAA-ordered flight reductions.

United’s CEO, Scott Kirby, lauded employees during the chaotic period of cancellations in a LinkedIn post. While Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 set records in staffing shortage-driven cancellations and delays at the FAA, he wrote, Kirby said United customers gave the airline their fourth and fifth highest satisfaction scores of the year on those days.

Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian, told CBS, “The system should return to normal by the weekend.”