The arts-funding package going to 37 groups is the most recent assembled by William Penn since March, when the pandemic emptied museum galleries and concert halls — and drained coffers. The goal was to get funding into the hands of groups quickly, “supporting organizations that need it right now,” said Judilee Reed, director of the William Penn Foundation’s Creative Communities program. “I know we haven’t solved every problem through these grants, but I do know just from emails we received from organizations and their leadership and staff how deeply meaningful [the support] is.”