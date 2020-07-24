The Philadelphia Historical Commission on Friday advanced plans to move the statue of Christopher Columbus from Marconi Plaza, an act that would acknowledge its legacy of racism and condemn the mobs of armed white men who have recently assaulted protesters in front of the monument.
The vote in favor of moving the statue green-lights the Art Commission to cast the deciding vote, which is expected on Aug. 12.
If the Art Commission’s vote passes, it will make the Columbus statue the second to be removed in Philadelphia since protests against police brutality and racism erupted after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Protesters have forced cities across the country to dismantle their own statues of Columbus, as well as Confederate figures, in a movement to reexamine which historical figures are honored.
The commissioners voted 10-2 in favor of removing the 144-year-old Columbus statue, ultimately concluding that if the statue remained in Marconi Plaza, it would continue to be a flash point for protests, making it vulnerable to significant damage, and a threat to public safety.
Their approval came with the following conditions: that the statue be moved to an undisclosed, secure location in Philadelphia; that a conservator and firm experienced in moving important works of art be involved in moving it; an annual report on the sculpture’s condition be sent to the commission; and that there is a visual recording of the sculpture and its condition prior to its moving.
Commissioner Kim Washington said that if a piece of public art starts inciting violence, it’s time to remove it. Public safety, she said, comes above all else. “I hate to say that as a member of the commission because of course we respect history, we respect public art, but above all I respect life, she said. " We’re talking about people showing up with machine guns and baseball bats and hammers.”
Commissioner John Mattioni, who ultimately voted against removing the statue, responded: “I guess that’s really an indictment of the Second Amendment in a way.”
This push and pull happened during the Historical Commission’s meeting Friday over Zoom, where commissioners were tasked with evaluating a request from the Mayor’s Office to remove the statue and store it at a secure location. Though the Art Commission has final say on removing the statue, a court order required that the Art Commission not release a final decision before taking into account a vote from the Historical Commission.
The meeting Friday lasted more than five hours and included public comments from residents, activists, academics, lawyers, and community group leaders about Columbus’ history, and the meaning of the statue in the community. It followed an equally long meeting on Wednesday, when the city presented its proposal to the Art Commission.
This is a developing story and will be updated.