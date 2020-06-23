A physical confrontation ensued in South Philadelphia Tuesday evening, when about 50 protesters who walked south from an earlier Center City protest came to Marconi Plaza, where they were engaged by more than 100 men who had gathered wielding baseball bats and hammers.
The men dropped the bats when protesters arrived and exchanged harsh words. A brawl ensued and at least two men were detained, one from each side.
The altercation followed a march from Broad and Snyder Streets to the Municipal Services Building, where nearly two dozen protesters who had been organizing a sit-in were detained. Some of the protesters then made their way back to Marconi Plaza, where multiple confrontations have occurred this month among men who have claimed they were protecting the Christopher Columbus statue, protesters, and police.
On Tuesday, protesters who chanted Black a Lives Matter were told to disperse by police shortly after 7:15, which a few dozen men chanting “USA” remained in the middle of Broad Street.
Earlier, the hundreds of protesters had gathered near the boarded-up South Philadelphia statue of Christopher Columbus, denouncing “white supremacist vigilantes” and the police department’s handling of a group of people — some armed with weapons — who stood near the statue for days, claiming they were guarding it from protesters.
In addition to speaking out against the “vigilantes,” protesters in South Philadelphia had renewed calls to “defund the police” and asked city officials to reduce law enforcement funding and instead bolster cash flow to programs supporting schools, housing, and jobs.
Observers have said police at Marconi Plaza stood by or were absent as the group milling around the statue physically attacked people by punching, kicking, burning, and sexually assaulting them. The mayor and police commissioner have condemned “vigilantism” since a group of men with baseball bats and shovels roamed the streets of Fishtown on June 1, claiming they were protecting the neighborhood from looters.
Last week, city officials boarded up the Columbus statue as they decide what to do with it.