Philadelphia police said detectives were investigating the possibility that a bullet struck a window at the Comcast Technology Center on Thursday.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the 60-floor skyscraper located at 1800 Arch St., police said.

Cracks were visible from the outside on what was reported to be a 23rd-floor window.

Police said Comcast employees reported that the window shattered and there was a small hole visible. Detectives investigating the scene could not find any obvious damage inside the building from a projectile, police said.

The police Crime Scene Unit was expected to investigate the scene.