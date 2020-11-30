The city’s most recent comprehensive tally, from October, showed it had received about $616 million in overall coronavirus relief funding. But that’s not keeping up with demand in the city, which had to close an almost $750 million budget hole last spring due to a steep drop-off in revenue following coronavirus-related business shutdowns and is again falling behind. The city is projected to finish the fiscal year with just $22.9 million in reserves in its $4.8 billion budget, a cushion that provides less than two days of operating expenses and could easily disappear with more bad economic news.