A 34-year-old man was killed while driving a car Tuesday evening in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section when one or more perpetrators in another car fired at least 32 shots at the victim, police said.

Around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 6200 block of Oxford Avenue and found the victim in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Camry that had crashed into a fence, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police rushed the man, who was not named, to Einstein Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m. The man lived about a half-mile from the crime scene.

Police found 32 spent shell casings from two separate caliber semi-automatic firearms along the street, Small said. More shots may have been fired if the shell casings landed inside the suspect’s vehicle, described as possibly a dark-colored sedan.

The Camry was hit by at least 12 bullets on the driver’s side.

A witness told police another vehicle pulled alongside the Camry and one or more people began firing at the driver while both vehicles were moving, Small said.

The Camry continued rolling south on Oxford, then jumped a curb and hit a fence.

Small said investigators were checking numerous surveillance cameras in the area for possible video of the shooting.