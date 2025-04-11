Philly 13-year-old in critical condition after being shot by an adult

A Philly teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach in the city’s Kingsessing section by an adult early Thursday evening.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy was in a fight with another person at 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue around 6:40 p.m. when a 45-year-old relative of the other person emerged from a nearby house and shot the teenager.

“As the fight transpired, a family member of the other participant in that fight came out of that house and shot our complainant,” Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Michael Gormley told reporters.

The teenage was stuck twice in the stomach and transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was in “critical but stable condition” Thursday evening, Gormley said.

The 45-year-old man, whom police did not identify, remained at large Thursday evening. Police have not offered any further updates.

“That person has fled the scene. We’re now trying to locate that person,” Gormley said.

Through Thursday, police have recorded 432 shootings in 2025, a 26% decline compared to the same time last year. There have been 227 shooting victims across the city so far this year, which is also down compared to last year.

The number of shootings in Philadelphia declined dramatically in 2024. Police recored 1,081 shootings during the year, a 50% drop compared to 2013 and the lowest total since 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.