4 teenagers are cited in the Fashion District mall incident involving several hundred youth

Four teenagers were issued citations as a result of the Wednesday night incident involving several hundred youths at the Fashion District mall in Center City, police said Thursday.

A police officer suffered an ankle injury chasing after a suspect, police said, but no other injuries or property damage was reported. Contrary to earlier reports, no rocks were thrown at officers, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was cited for carrying what turned out to be an airsoft gun, and three other teenagers were cited for disorderly conduct.

Philadelphia police and Center City District officers had dispersed small groups of young people earlier in the evening, said police spokesperson Cpl. Jasmine Reilly, but as time went on, the crowds swelled.

Police activated Rapid Response Teams to send additional officers to the area.

The crowd was under control by 8:25 p.m., Reilly said, and the teens were dispersed. Reilly said the police department would increase patrols in the area through the rest of the week.

The injured office was transported to a hospital and was reported in stable condition.