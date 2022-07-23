As the city’s first director of nighttime economy, one might think Raheem Manning’s most important job would be hitting the hottest clubs.

While he plans to spend time on the bar scene, he will also meet with hospital workers, SEPTA employees, police officers, nighttime security, and cleanup crews while they’re on the job. He will listen to their concerns and take them to the city commerce department to hash out a plan to make the nighttime in Philadelphia the right time — for everyone.

“I’m the advocate liaison between Philadelphia’s nighttime businesses and City Hall,” said the 33-year-old Overbrook High School graduate. “I’m here to make sure that life after 5 is inclusive and innovative.”

Think of him as “the mayor of Philadelphia nightlife.”

Manning’s first duty is to create a strategic plan that will outline how government officials and business owners can work together to make Philadelphia as dynamic at 2 a.m. as it is at 2 p.m. A tall order, he knows. But the goal is to get it done by the end of 2023.

The city announced Manning’s job on Thursday, the same day Philadelphians learned about the 76ers’ plan to build an 18,500-seat stadium on Market between 10th and 11th Streets. If the plan is approved, it will take nine years to develop and build the stadium to be ready for the 2031-32 NBA season. It also will take that long for the city to clean up the east of Market Street corridor and make SEPTA into a 24-hour transportation hub, all things the city needs to do if the project has any chance of succeeding.

» READ MORE: The Sixers want to build a new $1.3 billion arena in Center City

“I’m advocating for the person who wants to come to the game but then needs to figure out, how do I get home and where do I park?” Manning said.

Even if the city does not get a new stadium in Center City, it’s important that Philadelphia focuses on our around-the-clock experience, including those who are leaving the house after 5 p.m. for happy hour and dinner after working a full day. Why leave the comfort of your house if it’s not easy or convenient to get around?

“Eventually we want to turn Philadelphia into a 24-hour city,” he said.

Manning grew up in Wynnefield. He left in 2007 to attend Clark Atlanta University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He spent his early adult years in the Peachtree city on the professional party scene. He also traveled abroad to cities like Sydney and Barcelona and lived for a bit in Shanghai.

“I’ve seen how other cities develop ecosystems around nightlife,” said Manning, who added, “It’s time for Philadelphians to be proactive about how we move around at night, not continue to see it as an afterthought.”

He moved back to Philadelphia in 2013 and two years later started his own business, The Weekender, a travel and entertainment management company. In 2020, he was appointed cochair of Philadelphia’s Art and Culture Task Force, which made recommendations to improve the city’s arts scene. The creation of the nighttime economy director was one of those recommendations. Manning plans to step down as CEO from his company in the coming months.

Other cities with nighttime economy directors include New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C.

In his new role, Manning said he will look beyond Center City and consider the needs of residents in the entire city. These communities also need better lighting and parking facilities so that their nightlife can thrive, too. And when it comes to safety, Manning stresses: “I can’t say this enough: that I’m a liaison between businesses and all of the city’s entities, including the police department.”