Four men were wounded in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night in the city’s East Germantown section, police said.

The shooting occurred around 7:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Price Street. Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victims were standing on the front steps and yard of a home when someone started shooting. Officers were on patrol nearby when they heard the gunshots and then reports of 911 calls.

Two victims, a 28-year-old man shot twice in the lower back and a 25-year-old man shot in the right thigh, were transported by the responding officers to Einstein Medical Center and were reported to be in stable condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the right foot and another 19-year-old man also was shot in the right foot and was grazed in the neck by a bullet, police said. Both of those men were taken by private vehicles to Einstein and were listed in stable condition.

One of the men lives at the home and another is a neighbor, Small said. The other victims live in the neighborhood.

Police found 14 spent shell casings at the scene and were checking numerous private security cameras for possible video of the shooter, Small said.