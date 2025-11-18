Three dead, including two kids, in North Philly house fire

Three people, including two young children, are dead after a early-morning fire ripped through a North Philadelphia rowhome Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 3400 block of Hope Street in the city’s Hunting Park section around 1 a.m. Deputy Chief Frank Hannan said the fire was in the back on the first floor of the home, which didn’t have working smoke alarms.

Firefighters pulled three people out of the building, Hannan said — a 5-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and a 45-year-old woman.

“The two children were transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital, one adult was transported to Temple Hospital,” Hannon said. “All three occupants have been declared deceased by the hospital.”

The three victims have not yet been identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.