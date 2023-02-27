Here are 11 spots to eat near the Philadelphia Flower Show

If you’re headed to the Philadelphia Flower Show, prepare to feel “The Garden Electric.”

The Flower Show runs March 4 to 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and the theme is meant to evoke the current that runs through one’s body after experiencing excitement. But viewing stunning floral designs while walking around the huge convention floor is sure to work up an appetite. While there are plenty of food vendors throughout the venue to choose from, if you’re looking to venture outside, we’ve got you covered: Nearby Chinatown and the Reading Terminal Market are worth exploring in their own right.

Here’s where to grab a bite just a short walk from the Convention Center.

Quick bites near the Philly Flower Show

With 70-plus food stands in this Philly institution, you can’t go wrong with a trip to Reading Terminal. Chow down on po’boys and gumbo at Beck’s Cajun Café or dine on salmon curry from Little Thai Market. Head to Beiler’s Bakery (say it “bye-lers”) for doughnuts in the market’s northwest corner or Famous 4th Street Cookie Company for a cookie or two. Pick up a coffee from Old City Coffee or fresh juice from Really Reel Ginger. For more options, check out our guide to every single vendor and what they have to offer.

📍 1136 Arch Street, #400, 📞 215-922-2317, 🌐 readingterminalmarket.org,🚶‍♀️1 minute

For a quick bite, head to this pizza spot on Race Street. Grab a slice or a whole pie to split with the crew. Or order stromboli and calzones. They’ve also got quesadillas, cheesesteaks and wraps if you’re not in the mood for pie.

📍 1526 Race St., 📞 215-557-9555, 🌐 rexpizzapa.com,🚶‍♀️ 4 minutes

While you could just pop in to Ray’s Cafe for siphon-brews of Jamaican and Japanese beans and high-quality Taiwanese teas, you could also grab a bite to eat.

Order the Lunch Box for one. It includes an entree like General Tso’s shrimp or beef with broccoli, steamed white or brown rice, and a vegetable spring roll. (For an additional dollar, add fried rice or shrimp spring roll.) There are also cold sesame noodles, dumpling samplers, chicken tomato rice and other dishes to try.

📍 141 N. Ninth St., 📞 215-922-5122, 🌐 rayscafe.com, 🚶‍♀️4 minutes

Where to dine-in close to the Convention Center

As robot-driven carts serve dishes to filled tables, dine on deep-fried fillets of sea bass that lie on a bed of sweet and sour sauce or steaming in a sea of crimson spicy sauce, chilies and cilantro. Or try the shredded beef with peppers, crispy calamari, wood ear mushrooms and more at EMei.

But then, you could follow in Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan’s footsteps and order chef Yongcheng Zhao’s mapo tofu, which “deftly melds both the boldest and most nuanced traits of Szechuan cooking into one magnetic tureen.” The spicy, brothy dish had LaBan eating “leftovers for days.”

📍 915 Arch St., 📞 215-627-2500, 🌐 emeiphilly.com, 🚶‍♀️ 3 minutes

On the edge of Chinatown sits a laid-back Chinese eatery serving steamed and fried dim sum all day. Accompany your dim sum spread with sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaf, steamed spare ribs, fried balls of minced shrimp, scallion pancakes, stuffed eggplant, miso chicken over rice and ho fun noodles. Wash it all down with jasmine tea.

📍 218 North 13th St., 📞 267-519-2889, 🌐 nomwah.com, 🚶‍♀️ 1 minute

Share dim sum with your flower show crew before or after exploring the floral wonderland. Order spicy pork soup dumplings, steamed vegetable buns, curry chicken cakes, crab rangoon and more for the table. Fried rice, noodles and other entrees are also offered.

📍 1020 Race St., 📞 215-873-0258, 🌐 dimsumgardenphilly.com,🚶‍♀️1 minute

Find your seat in the candlelit first-floor bar and dining room or the stylish second-floor bar and roof deck at this Cantonese restaurant in Chinatown.

Start with the fire cracker shrimp or shrimp spring rolls with water chestnut, garlic, ginger and chili plum sauce. Then dive into spiced crispy chicken thighs served with Five Venom Fries, hand-cut taro coated with house-made five spice and dipping sauce. If you’re dining with a group, try the Good Fortune board piled with shrimp toast, taro fries, Five Venom crispy chicken, Plum Flower Duck, rice and more.

📍 251 N. Clarion St., 📞 215-557-6333, 🌐 fedphilly.com, 🚶‍♀️2 minutes

If you’re in search of tacos, then head to this Mexican restaurant on 12th Street. They’ve got al pastor, carnitas tostadas, chorizo sope, veggie quesadillas, bean burritos, fajitas and more for your after-show lunch or dinner plans.

📍 315 N 12th St., 📞 215-765-2369, 🌐 instagram.com/el_purepecha_philly,🚶‍♀️ 5 minute

Sip on a raspberry vodka tea or pineapple honey bourbon cocktail at this Chestnut Street watering hole. Munch on fried cheddar jawns (beer-battered white cheddar) with gochujang aioli for dipping, or enjoy cheesesteak empanadas. And if you find yourself at MilkBoy around 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, get $2 off draft beers, specialty cocktails and wine at happy hour.

📍 1100 Chestnut St., 📞 215-925-MILK (6455), 🌐 milkboy.tv/chestnut-street,🚶‍♀️6 minutes

For something sweet after the show

Dip your spoon into the creamy classic sago and pomelo. In one spoonful, you’ll taste blended mango juice, mango icecream, sago pearls, fresh chunks of mango and a hint of grapefruit. The refreshing, sweet is one of 20 plus desserts on the menu at Mango Mango in Chinatown.

Pastries like soft crepe skins filled with fresh cream and durian and slices of ube mille crepe cake are also offered, along with sundaes, crepes and waffles. Enjoy a variety of smoothies, fruit and milk teas, and hot tea too.

📍 1013 Cherry St., 📞 215-922-2233, 🌐 mangomangodessert.com,🚶‍♀️2 minutes

At A La Mousse, the desserts are decadent and almost too cute to eat. Take the brown bear cake, a hazelnut chocolate cake shaped like a baby bear comes with an orange cream layer and chocolate mousse. Or peep the tiramisu served in a pot, resembling a plant. Mousse cakes, citrus cheesecakes, cream cakes, layered roll cakes and vanilla crepes will also satisfy any sweet tooth.

Pair your dessert of choice with a matcha and a creamy top layer of milk foam, iced cherry blossom espresso, or mango lychee fruit tea.

📍 145 N 11th St., 📞 215-238-9100, 🌐 alamousse.com,🚶‍♀️1 minute