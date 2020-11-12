Two brothers and senior Philadelphia government officials — including one who oversaw major city events like the Philadelphia Marathon, Broad Street Run, and Mummers Parade — were charged Thursday by federal prosecutors for allegedly embezzling funds intended for city recreational activities and a youth baseball organization, using them instead to pay off personal phone, grocery, and shopping bills.
Leo Dignam, who until recently worked as an assistant managing director for the city, faces two counts of wire fraud and one count of embezzling from a program receiving federal funds. According to charges outlined Thursday by U.S. Attorney William McSwain’s office, Dignam, from 2012 to 2019, used two bank accounts — including one he ostensibly opened to support the non-profit Junior Baseball Federation — to defraud the city of $150,000.
But, according to McSwain’s office, instead of using the money for the youth baseball group, Dignam, 61, converted those funds to pay off a personal American Express credit card bill, sharing the card with family members to pay for groceries, retail and pharmacy purchases, gas station bills, and more. Similarly, federal authorities purport, Dignam funneled money from the Parks and Recreation Program Advisory Fund Account to pay off personal expenses on a Verizon Wireless Account.
Dignam worked for the city for 38 years, rising through the ranks of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation before joining the managing director’s office early in Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, during which time he oversaw many of the city’s largest events.
Leo Dignam was planning to retire at the end of the year, but abruptly stepped down last month, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. He resigned Oct. 28, according to a Philadelphia Parks & Recreation spokesperson.
The Dignam family wielded significant clout in the department over the years, the source said.
Leo Dignam’s brother Paul Dignam, who was the regional manager for the South Region of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, is charged with one count of mail fraud and one count of embezzling from a program receiving federal funds.
Paul Dignam resigned on June 5 to avoid being fired after the department learned of the allegations against him, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation spokesperson Maita Soukup said.
“We reported all information regarding the situation to the Office of the Inspector General at that time,” Soukup said.
According to federal authorities, in 2011, Paul Dignam, 58, who oversaw the administration of local recreation centers and playgrounds, opened a bank account to be be used to support rec centers, fund programming, and maintain play sites. But, like his brother, from 2012 to 2019, prosecutors allege that Dignam instead used the money for personal gain — writing “reimbursement” checks to himself, mailing the statements to his home, and forging a friend’s signature onto the checks. In total, officials said, Dignam wrote himself 102 checks worth $119,000.
“This was money raised to help the children and families of Philadelphia, many of whom struggle in poverty,” Soukup said in a statement. “That these individuals chose to take any of that for their own gain is reprehensible."
Soukup said that since 2017, the Parks and Recreation Department has implemented measures to financially manage recreation-related fees and fundraisers, including mandatory disclosure of all recreation-related bank accounts, monthly oversight of all accounts, and an effort to move all accounts to a third-party sponsor to help provide additional oversight and management.
As a result of the cases, Soukup said, the department is “further reviewing policies to protect against possible misuse.”
Also on Thursday, McSwain announced charges against Barbara Conway, 61, an employee of the nonprofit Public Health Management Corporation, which was created by the city and helps manage parts of its public health efforts. Conway worked with the Food Voucher Program providing emergency assistance to people with HIV/AIDS. From 2015 to 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office alleged, Conway, who lives in Drexel Hill, stole more than $39,000 worth of vouchers intended for HIV/AIDS patients.
The Dignam brothers and Conway have all waived their right to be charged by an indictment and have instead been charged through a prosecutorial document called an information. Such a move typically indicates they have agreed to plead guilty at a future date.
Attempts to reach Leo Dignam were unsuccessful, and Paul Dignam did not immediately respond to a voicemail. Conway did not immediately respond to a request for comment left with a family member.
If convicted, Leo Dignam faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, Paul Dignam faces a potential 30 years in prison, and Conway faces 10.
"The callousness that the defendants displayed by stealing from these programs is stunning,” McSwain said.
The cases were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Philadelphia Office of the Inspector General.
“Anyone who misdirects funds away from our local community and into their own pockets will be held accountable to the fullest extent," said Philadelphia Inspector General Alexander DeSantis.
Staff writer Jeremy Roebuck contributed to this story.