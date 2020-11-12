According to federal authorities, in 2011, Paul Dignam, 58, who oversaw the administration of local recreation centers and playgrounds, opened a bank account to be be used to support rec centers, fund programming, and maintain play sites. But, like his brother, from 2012 to 2019, prosecutors allege that Dignam instead used the money for personal gain — writing “reimbursement” checks to himself, mailing the statements to his home, and forging a friend’s signature onto the checks. In total, officials said, Dignam wrote himself 102 checks worth $119,000.