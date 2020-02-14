Philadelphia’s library system officially closed the books Friday on charging overdue fines.
Joining Chicago and San Francisco, the Free Library ended its policy of charging patrons for past-due materials, also eliminating any existing overdue fines from library cards.
“By saying goodbye to fines, we’re welcoming back the nearly 88,000 cardholders who are currently unable to take full advantage of the library due to owing fines,” said Siobhan A. Reardon, president and director of the library system.
The library’s former policy imposed fines of 25 cents per day for a late book. Once members owed $5, their library privileges were restricted.
Now, those who don’t return their books on time will receive reminders that the items are due, and their cards will be blocked from further checkouts until the materials are returned or renewed. After 30 days past due, books will be considered lost. Library patrons will be required to return, pay for, or replace any lost or damaged items before they can check out more, the library said.
Inspired by Chicago’s library system, Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker introduced a resolution to eliminate the fees last fall. The measure was backed by Mayor Jim Kenney, who called the fines a “punitive practice.”
In December, the library’s board voted to remove the fines. By eliminating late fees, the library is expected to forgo nearly $424,000 in annual revenue, based on what it collected in the last fiscal year.
But the library is also anticipating increases in circulation, an uptick in library card signups, and more overall visits to libraries throughout the city, Reardon said.
According to testimony from the Urban Libraries Council, Chicago’s elimination of fees contributed to a 240% increase in book returns over a three-week period.
“It’s going to be a positive change in many ways," Reardon said, "and I’m so proud that we’ll be one of the largest library systems in the country to eliminate this penalty.”