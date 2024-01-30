Philadelphia woman charged with exposing herself on flight, threatening to kill other passengers

A 60-year-old Philadelphia woman has been criminally charged with disrupting a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Philadelphia in which she allegedly exposed herself and threatened to kill other passengers.

Dulce Huertas was arrested and charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, indecent exposure, and simple assault, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a statementTuesday.

Huertas could not be reached for comment, and court records did not list an attorney.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Huertas was a passenger on a Nov. 20 flight that was about to land at Philadelphia International Airport when she got up from her seat and stated, “I have to pee.”

Advertisement

A flight attendant told Huertas she needed to sit down, and Huertas, who had been served two alcoholic drinks on the flight, yelled and cursed at the flight attendant before sitting back down, the complaint says.

After the plane landed and was approaching the gate, Huertas began cursing at passengers around her, the complaint says. A flight attendant requested security at the arrival gate and the captain, who was informed about what was happening, made an announcement for all passengers to remain seated.

Once the plane arrived at the gate, but before passengers were allowed to leave, Huertas pushed her way to the front of the plane, the complaint says.

Huertas approached the lavatory but was stopped by flight attendants who were disarming the main cabin door, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, Huertas then said “Sorry everybody,” before pulling her pants and underwear down, exposing herself while squatting as if to urinate. She then stood and pulled her pants back up, and cursed at passengers, the complaint says.

Hurtas again approached the front of the plane and demanded, “let me pass, let me pass,” the complaint says. A flight attendant was concerned that Huertas would try to open a door and activate an emergency slide.

Huertas allegedly bumped a flight attendant with her belly as she tried unsuccessfully to get by. Huertas then allegedly continued to yell, curse, and threatened to kill multiple passengers.

If convicted on all counts, Huertas faces a maximum 21 years and three months in prison, and a $355,000 fine, Romero said.

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old Florida woman was sentenced to nine months in federal prison and one year of supervised release for disrupting a 2022 Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando that was diverted Philadelphia from its destination in New York because of the woman’s actions.