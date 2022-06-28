Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in the city’s Germantown section, police said.

The men were sitting on the steps in front of a home on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue around 8 p.m. when someone started firing from up the street, said Capt. John Walker of the Shooting Investigation Group.

An 18-year-old was shot in the buttocks, pelvis, and right hand. A 25-year-old was shot in the chest, buttocks, and right arm. Both men were taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center.

A third man was sitting on the steps with the victims but was not hurt, Walker said.

No arrests were reported.

Around 9:10 p.m., a 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a separate double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The second victim — a 21-year-old man — was in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. Both men were taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police reported no arrests.

Earlier in the afternoon, two men was fatally shot inside a home in South Philadelphia. Late Monday night, police said they were still trying to determine what happened inside the home and why the men were shot.