Two men were killed as they entered a rowhouse in South Philadelphia’s Passyunk Square neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said the men entered a house in the 1600 block of South 10th Street and were met by gunfire.

A 33-year-old man was shot 15 times, and another man, who police said was likely in his 20s, was shot five times. They were rushed by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives on the scene declined to answer reporters’ questions about why the men were entering the home, who shot them, how many shooters opened fire, or what led to the bloodshed.

According to TV news reports, the men were attempting to break into the home.

Shortly before 10 p.m., however, police said it was still unclear what actually happened.

Police said no arrests had been made.

By 8 p.m. Monday, police removed the crime-scene tape allowing traffic to once again flow past the house where the men were shot.

”This is unique to this neighborhood. You don’t usually see this type thing in this neighborhood,” said Jeff Kauffman, 57, a realtor who was smoking in front of a cigar store nearby.

He noted that the house next to the crime scene was on the market for $750,000.

Kauffman said the once solidly Italian community is now a destination place for young college-educated professionals.

”I can’t remember the last time we’ve seen something like this,” he said.

Nick Battiste, 65, and his wife, Rose Marie, 66, however, said crime is still a problem in the area.

“It’s happening more and more,” Nick Battiste said.

Said Rose Marie Battiste: “It’s funny, you can’t walk around without seeing drugs. They’re everywhere.”

Staff writer Robert Moran contributed to this article.