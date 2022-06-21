Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Tesla car and identifying the driver who fatally struck a 21-year-old woman Monday evening and then fled the scene in Germantown.

The gray-colored vehicle hit the woman at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street shortly before 6:50 p.m. Monday and then was last seen heading south on Germantown and then east on Wister Street, police said.

The woman was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

The Tesla had damage to the windshield, right front bumper, and fender, police said.

Anyone with information can call or text a tip to 215-686-8477. They can also submit an anonymous tip here.