“Particularly within the younger generation, what we see is a lost connection to this history,” said Eszter Kutas, executive director of PHRF, citing a survey of millennial and Gen-Z Americans that found about one in five were not aware of the Holocaust, and half could not name a concentration camp. “And instead of foundational education being in place, there is a propaganda machine on social media. It’s hateful, it’s discriminatory. ... Our foundation therefore decided to make a concentrated effort to bolster our education and apply it to present-day problems.”