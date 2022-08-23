One man was killed and six others wounded Tuesday by gunfire in the city, including a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 4:10 p.m. in North Philadelphia, a 31-year-old man was on the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street when he was shot several times in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No arrests were reported.

Shortly before 4:50 p.m. in West Philadelphia, four men were wounded in a shooting on the 6000 block of Race Street.

A 55-year-old man shot twice in the groin area was taken by police to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man shot six times in the upper body was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

A 60-year-old man shot in the left leg and a 33-year-old man shot in the right foot were transported by police to Presbyterian and were listed in stable condition. No arrests were reported.

Just after 4:30 p.m. in Kensington, a 27-year-old man was on the 200 block of East Wishart Street when he was shot once in the back and four times in the right arm. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Shortly before 4 p.m. in Overbrook, a 40-year-old man was on the 6600 block of Lebanon Avenue when he was shot in the left foot. He was taken by police to Lankenau and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported in those shootings.

As of Monday, there have been 350 homicides in the city — a slight increase over the same period last year, which ended with a record 562 slayings, according to data compiled by the city controller’s office.

So far this year, there have been 1,215 non-fatal shooting victims, the controller’s office reported.