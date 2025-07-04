Philly celebrates July 4th as the municipal workers strike stretches on

Philadelphians and tourists are celebrating Independence Day Friday in America’s birthplace as a city workers strike continues, prompting LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan, co-headliners of the Wawa Welcome America concert, to pull out from the festivities.

Red, white, and blue dotted Market Street between 2nd Street and City Hall as marching bands, dancers, veterans, Jeeps, floats, beauty pageant winners, and historical impersonators paraded with Philly, Pennsylvania, and American pride.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Striking city workers bring protest to July 4 parade — and the union says it’s ready to bargain again

Sonal Rajpal, 23, walked along Market Street with her family all sporting red, white, and blue. Rajpal, a medical student, was born in Philadelphia, but moved away at a young age and now hails from Virginia Beach.

On Friday, she was thrilled to celebrate the holiday in her home city for the very first time.

“I think it’s super cool,” she said. “There’s so much history here that we didn’t get to know about … I saw a couple of Benjamin Franklins and George Washingtons walking around.”

Others celebrated another occasion: the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal match between Brazil‘s Palmeiras and England‘s Chelsea also taking place on Friday. Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira said on Thursday that the game “can be a good opportunity for local people to join with us against the English,” in a nod to the history of Independence Day.

Brazilian soccer supporters jumped and chanted with green and white flags (along with some American flags) outside City Hall during a pep rally that could have marked its own holiday.

But elsewhere, the mood was far from celebratory.

Striking workers from District Council 33 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees chanted and handed tourists fliers at the Salute to Independence Parade, and some also chanted beyond the parade route near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Nearby, anti-ICE protesters gathered at City Hall, marking the unrest taking place both in the city and nationally.

Wawa Welcome America’s festivities were set to continue with a concert Friday night, where musicians will entertain an audience on the Parkway before the city’s largest yearly fireworks show.

By Friday afternoon, both LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan announced they were pulling out of the festivities. LL Cool J announced Thursday he would not perform unless the city comes to an agreement with the union. Jazmine Sullivan followed suit.

“Today I choose to not perform at the Wawa Welcome America concert and stand with Philly’s DC33 until the city and union find a way to bring fair living wages to our working class,” Sullivan, who is from Philadelphia, said on her Instagram story on Friday.

“I love my city and I believe in you,” she added. “Hopefully we will get to celebrate when things are better.”

Staff writer Max Marin contributed reporting.