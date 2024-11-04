Everything you need to know about the 2024 Philadelphia Marathon

Soon, thousands of the country‘s fastest runners will flock to Philly for the annual marathon weekend that shuts down large swaths of the city and brings a festival to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Philadelphia Marathon returns Nov. 23 and 24 with a 26.2-miler, 13.1-miler, 8K, and children’s runs, all promoting healthy living practices and raising money for the Philadelphia City Fund. More than 30,000 people will lace up their sneakers, prep racing wheelchairs, and hit the pavement, with thousands more cheering along the race routes.

Expect plenty of road closures, parking restrictions, and traffic. But, with proper planning, the marathon weekend can be filled with huge celebrations and thrilling finishes at the end of the races.

Race start times and locations

All races, except the Nemours Children’s Run, start at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Art Museum. The Nemours Children’s Run begins at Von Colln Memorial Field, at 2276 Pennsylvania Ave., adjacent to Eakins Oval.

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6:55 a.m. for wheelchairs and 7 a.m. for runners/walkers. Rothman Orthopaedics 8K Run: Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10:55 a.m. for wheelchairs and 11 a.m. for runners/walkers. AACR Philadelphia Marathon: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6:55 a.m. for wheelchairs and 7 a.m. for runners/walkers. Nemours Children’s Run: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Race routes

Each race follows a unique route, but most wind through Center City, Chinatown, Old City, Queen Village, Rittenhouse, and University City, with significant portions covering Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive, and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

🧑🏻‍🤝‍🧑🏾 For spectators

Spectators are welcome to line the race routes to cheer on runners but will be restricted from standing at the starting lines and in secure running areas until after 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday to ensure smooth race starts.

The Philadelphia Marathon has a list of prohibited and discouraged items for spectators, available in full on its website. Large umbrellas, coolers, and animals (except ADA service dogs) are not allowed. The marathon also discourages bringing large blankets, backpacks, or cameras.

Road closures

Road closures have not been announced yet. Check back for updates.

Transportation to the races

🚌 Bus

Lines 7, 32, 38, 43, 48, and 49 drop riders within a two-minute walk from the Art Museum. But, due to the race, there will most likely be detours — SEPTA hasn’t announced them yet. Check SEPTA’s system status for the latest schedules. Detours routes include:

🚴‍♀️ Bicycle

The race’s starting line is within a 10-minute ride from many locations in Center City. Check the map of Indego bike share stations to rent bikes and return them at one of the many stations near the Art Museum.

Where to park

22nd & Walden Streets, SP+ Parking, (215) 568-4025 222 North 20th Street, Standard Parking, (215) 448-1391 1815 Cherry Street, Logan Square Parking, (215) 567-3744 16th & Race Streets (Sheraton Hotel), Standard Parking, (215) 196-0293 1815 JFK Boulevard, Central Parking System, (215) 568-8030 (Entrance on 1850 Cuthbert Street) 1901 JFK Boulevard, Central Parking System, (215) 557-3821 (Entrance on 19th Street) 1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, The Windsor Suites, (215) 569-0899 36 S. 19th Street, Central Parking System, (215) 561-1187

Where does the money go?

Revenue earned and money raised from the Philadelphia Marathon goes various charities and nonprofits, including local ones like B Inspired Philadelphia and the Mazzoni Center.

See a full list of partnering non-profits on the Philadelphia Marathon website.

Awards & Prize money

Monetary prizes range from $225 to $10,000 depending on the race, with the Philadelphia Marathon’s Elite Division being the most competitive.

See a full list of awards and prize money on the Philadelphia Marathon website.