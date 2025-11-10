Everything you need to know about the 2025 Philadelphia Marathon

Philadelphia will host its largest marathon yet this year, as about 15,000 runners take on the 26.2-mile race through the city’s scenic and historic neighborhoods.

The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend runs Nov. 21–23 and includes a half marathon (13.1 miles) and an 8K race. The first marathon was held in 1994 with just 1,500 participants; this year, organizers expect roughly 30,000 athletes across all races.

With that many runners and spectators, expect road closures, parking restrictions, and heavy traffic.

“We want to make sure people give themselves ample time to get there,” said race director Kathleen Titus. “We have new security screenings that will speed things up, but if you’re waiting until 15 minutes before the race, you might be standing in a line for about an hour.”

Titus said the marathon has a new website and updated app. The app allows runners to schedule packet-pickup times at the expo to cut down on lines, track live race results, and receive weather and safety alerts.

Race start times and locations for the Philadelphia Marathon

All races follow the same course layout as in previous years and — except for the Nemours Children’s Run — start at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.The Nemours Children’s Run begins at Von Colln Memorial Field, 2276 Pennsylvania Ave., adjacent to Eakins Oval.

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon: Saturday, Nov. 22, 6:55 a.m. (wheelchairs) | 7 a.m. (runners/walkers) Rothman Orthopaedics 8K: Saturday, Nov. 22, 10:55 a.m. (wheelchairs) | 11 a.m. (runners/walkers) AACR Philadelphia Marathon: Sunday, Nov. 23, 6:55 a.m. (wheelchairs) | 7 a.m. (runners/walkers) Nemours Children’s Run: Sunday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.

Race routes for the Philadelphia Marathon

Each race follows a unique route, with the marathon and half-marathon winding through Center City, Chinatown, Old City, Queen Village, Rittenhouse, and University City, with significant portions covering Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive, and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Health & Fitness Expo

The Philadelphia Marathon Expo returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall F (12th & Arch Sts.)

Friday, Nov. 21: Noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Expo is filled with vendors showcasing apparel, shoes, gear, free product samples, and educational booths on health and fitness. Friday and Saturday bring a speaker series to the Expo and meet-and-greets with some of the country’s top runners. On Friday evening, there will be kids activities.

For spectators of the Philadelphia Marathon

Spectators are welcome to line the race routes to cheer on runners but will be restricted from the starting lines and in secure running areas until after 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday to ensure smooth race starts.

The Philadelphia Marathon has a list of prohibited and discouraged items for spectators, available in full on its website.

Large umbrellas, coolers, and animals (except ADA service dogs) are not allowed. The marathon also discourages bringing large blankets, backpacks, or cameras.

Road closures

All-weekend closures

Saturday, Nov. 22, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval. Kelly Drive (inbound) closed at 25th Street, with local traffic permitted to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive. Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive (inbound) traffic detoured onto 24th Street. Spring Garden Street.

Saturday, Nov. 22

2 a.m. closures

2000–2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner and setup areas as posted) Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access to Park Towne Place maintained) 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. closures

Interstate 676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) Interstate 76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)

6 a.m. closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street Market Street, from Sixth Street to 16th Street Chestnut Street, from Fifth Street to Eighth Street Sixth Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street Fifth Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street South Penn Square Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street Race Street, from Sixth Street to Columbus Boulevard Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp at Washington Avenue Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street South Street, from Front Street to Seventh Street Sixth Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street Lombard Street, from Fifth Street to Broad Street 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street Girard Avenue, from 33rd Street to 38th Street 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive Mt. Pleasant Drive Fountain Green Drive Kelly Drive

Access and reopening

Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained at police-controlled points. Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be available via Spring Garden Street (Bridge and Tunnel) to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on runner flow. All streets (except Eakins Oval and the Parkway) are scheduled to reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday; many Center City roads will reopen earlier as they are cleared and serviced.

Sunday, Nov. 23

No-parking and towingAs part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. Vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 1 a.m. Sunday.

2 a.m. closures

2000–2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access maintained) 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. closures

Interstate 676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) Interstate 76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)

6 a.m. closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street Arch Street, from Third Street to 16th Street Fourth Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street Race Street, from Sixth Street to Columbus Boulevard Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp at Washington Avenue Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street South Street, from Front Street to Seventh Street Sixth Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street Chestnut Street, from Sixth Street to 15th Street 15th Street, from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street Walnut Street, from Broad Street to 34th Street 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne Drive to West Memorial Hall Drive East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse Drive to Avenue of the Republic Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain Belmont Avenue, from Montgomery Drive to Parkside Avenue States Drive, from Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive Kelly Drive Falls Bridge Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue Main Street (Manayunk), from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

Access and reopening

Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained at police-controlled points. Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be available via Spring Garden Street (Bridge and Tunnel) to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive. Expect delays at crossings along the course; police will allow traffic through when possible. All streets (except Eakins Oval and the Parkway) are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. Sunday; many Center City roads will reopen earlier as they are cleared and serviced.

Transportation to the races

🚌 Bus

Lines 7, 32, 38, 43, 48, and 49 drop riders within a two-minute walk from the Art Museum. But, due to the race, there will most likely be detours — SEPTA hasn’t announced them yet. Check SEPTA’s system status for the latest schedules.

The following bus routes will be detoured starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23.

Routes K-12

K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

Routes 16-31

16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

Routes 32-47

32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

Routes 47M-125

47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)

Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49 will be temporarily detoured during the setup of marathon events on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Information will be posted to SEPTA’s System Status before the event.

🚴‍♀️ Bicycle

The race’s starting line is within a 10-minute ride from the City Hall area and subway stop and other locations. Check the map of Indego bike share stations to rent bikes and return them at a station near the Art Museum.

Where to park

22nd & Walden Sts., SP+ Parking, (215) 568-4025 222 N. 20th St., Standard Parking, (215) 448-1391 1815 Cherry St., Logan Square Parking, (215) 567-3744 16th & Race St. (Sheraton Hotel), Standard Parking, (215) 196-0293 1815 JFK Boulevard, Central Parking System, (215) 568-8030 (Entrance on 1850 Cuthbert St.) 1901 JFK Boulevard, Central Parking System, (215) 557-3821 (Entrance on 19th Street) 1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the Windsor Suites, (215) 569-0899 36 S. 19th St., Central Parking System, (215) 561-1187

Where does the money go?

Revenue earned and money raised from the Philadelphia Marathon goes to various charities and nonprofits, including local ones like B Inspired Philadelphia and the Mazzoni Center.

See a full list of partnering nonprofits on the Philadelphia Marathon website.

Awards & prize money

Monetary prizes range from $225 to $10,000 depending on the race, with the Philadelphia Marathon’s Elite Division being the most competitive.

See a full list of awards and prize money on the Philadelphia Marathon website.