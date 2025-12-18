A Guide to the 2026 Philadelphia Mummers Parade

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Philadelphia Mummers Parade, that colorful, boisterous procession that has come to define New Year’s Day in the city.

The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, as more than 10,000 performers take to the streets for a daylong celebration USA Today readers recently hailed as the nation’s best holiday parade.

From parking to road closures to how to go about watching, here’s everything you need to know ahead of time.

Mummers Parade route

The mile-and-a-half route begins at 9 a.m. at Philadelphia’s City Hall, before heading south down Broad Street to Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia.

How to watch the 2026 Mummers Parade

Watch the Mummers Parade in person

The parade is free to attend. Those hoping for a more intimate experience, however, have a few options:

Reserved bleacher seats located near the judging stand just west of City Hall are available for $25 at visitphilly.com. Additionally, tickets to the Fancy Brigade Finale — held at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center — range from $28 to $43. Tickets are available at visitphilly.com or during business hours at the Independence Visitor Center.

Watch the Mummers Parade from home

The parade will be broadcast from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on:

What is the Mummers Parade?

In short, it’s the longest continuously running folk parade in the country. Some 10,000 elaborately dressed performers take part in the celebration each year, part of dozens of groups spread across several divisions.

Fancies: Painted faces and elaborate costumes. Comics: Satirical comedy skits aimed at public figures, institutions, and current events. Wench Brigades: Known for traditional Mummers costumes, including dresses, bloomers, and bonnets. Fancy Brigades: Theatrical performances. (The Fancy Brigade Finale takes place on New Year’s Day with a pair of ticketed performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.) String Bands: Marching musicians playing an assortment of string and reed instruments.

Mummers parade performers

Fancy Division

Golden Sunrise

Wench Brigade Division

Froggy Carr Pirates Americans Cara Liom MGK O’Malley Oregon Saints Riverfront Bryson Comic Division

Mother Club: Landi Comics NYA

Philadelphia Pranking Authority Mayfair Mummers Barrels Brigade The Jacks

Mother Club: Rich Porco’s Murray Comic Club

Holy Rollers NYB Vaudvillains NYB Trama NYB Wild Rovers NYB Mollywoppers NYB Merry Makers NYB Misfits NYB Fitzwater NYB Funny Bonez NYB Top Hat NYB Fiasco NYB Golden Slipper NYB B. Love Strutters Madhatters NYB Tankie’s Angels NYB The Leftovers NYB Finnegan NYB

Mother Club: Goodtimers NYA

SouthSide Shooters NYA Jokers Wild NYB Hog Island NYA Pinelands Mummers NYB Happy Tappers NYB Two Street Stompers NYB Gormley NYB Jesters NYB Lobster Club NYB South Philly Strutters NYB Jolly Jolly Comics NYB

String Band Division

Duffy String Band Durning String Band Quaker City String Band Fralinger String Band Uptown String Band Avalon String Band South Philadelphia String Band Aqua String Band Greater Kensington String Band Woodland String Band Polish American String Band Ferko String Band Hegeman String Band Jersey String Band

Mummers Parade-day hacks

Navigating the heavily attended event can require a bit of planning, with entire Reddit threads devoted to parade-day tips — including the best places to park and how to access elusive public restrooms throughout the day.

A few things to keep in mind: The parade is accessible through SEPTA Regional Rail, bus, subway, and trolley lines. And though parking is free because of the holiday, it’s expected to be scarce.

While the heart of the action takes place near City Hall and Dilworth Park, performance areas will also be located along the parade route — at Broad Street at Sansom, Pine, and Carpenter streets.

Starting at 11 a.m., meanwhile, parade attendees can gather at the staging area for the string bands to watch the performers prepare. (The staging areas are located at Market Street between 17th and 21st streets and JFK Boulevard between 17th and 20th streets.)

Also good to remember? Dress warm, bring a lawn chair (they’re permitted), and pace yourself — it has the potential to be a very long day.

Mummers Parade road closures and parking restrictions

Friday, Dec. 26, 2025

No parking from 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, on the east curb lane of 15th Street from JFK Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025

No parking from 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street and sidewalk vendors will also not be permitted to park in this area.

Monday, Dec. 29, 2025

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at JFK Boulevard. Closure begins at 8 a.m. on Dec. 29 and runs through 7 a.m. Jan. 2.

Market Street eastbound will be closed to traffic at 16th Street from 8 a.m. on Dec. 29 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

No parking on the following streets from 4 a.m. on Dec. 30 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides) JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at JFK Boulevard. Closure begins at 7 a.m. on Dec. 30 and runs through 7 a.m. Jan. 2.

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. Market Street will reopen at 3 p.m. and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the parade’s conclusion:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the conclusion of the parade:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street 18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street 1500 block of Ranstead Street 1300 block of Carpenter Street 1000 block of South 13th Street Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side) Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 1, beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicle traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street during the parade.

Additional Parking Restrictions

No parking from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1 (on both sides of street unless otherwise noted):

Broad Street from Cherry Street to Ellsworth Street Juniper Street from JFK Boulevard to East Penn Square South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street Logan Circle (north side) 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street 17th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street 18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street 19th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street 1500 block of Ranstead Street 1300 block of Carpenter Street 1000 block of South 13th Street Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side) Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

SEPTA detours

SEPTA hasn’t updated their schedule for the parade yet, but bus detours, alerts, and information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

A brief history of the Mummers Parade

What began in 1901 as a way to corral the city’s annual New Year’s debauchery has transformed into one of its most beloved traditions.

Inspired by traditions brought to Philly by Swedish, Finnish, Irish, German, English, and African immigrants, the annual event has grown to feature thousands of costumed performers competing in a colorful, unique, and family-friendly daylong affair.

Despite past funding issues and occasional controversy, the Mummers Parade today stands as one of the city’s quintessential events, celebrated by locals and embraced by Philly royalty; former Eagle Jason Kelce memorably donned a traditional Mummers outfit for the team’s Super Bowl parade in 2018, and actor Kevin Bacon, along with brother Michael, has helped fundraise for the event.