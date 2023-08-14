Philadelphia Parking Authority employee shot with BB gun in Center City

A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee was shot with a BB gun in Center City on Monday, officials said.

The employee, a tow-truck operator, was struck with BB pellets in the face and back on the 100 block of North 11th Street around 11 a.m., according to police.

Police said the assailant was seen in a green, four-door Honda with heavily tinted windows. No arrest was made.

The assault is the latest attack on the city’s parking enforcement officers who, according to a 2022 Inquirer report, have faced increasing threats of verbal and physical violence while on the job.

That report found threats against enforcement officers had nearly tripled between 2019 and 2021, with those trends continuing into last year. Threats involving guns had also risen during the pandemic, the report found.

“The job is tough,” Carla Evans, a PPA enforcement officer, told The Inquirer last year. “It’s not for the weak.”

In a large number of those incidents, tempers flared over ticket disputes, though enforcement officers said that merely their uniformed presence in neighborhoods was enough to garner threats.

It was unclear what prompted the assailant to shoot the PPA tow-truck operator, who was on-duty. A spokesperson for city government did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.