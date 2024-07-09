Philadelphia Parking Authority warns of scam text messages

The Philadelphia Parking Authority on Tuesday issued a warning that scam text messages were being sent to people falsely claiming they owe money for unpaid tickets and urging them to click a link to a malicious website to make a payment.

Do not to reply to the bogus text messages and do not click the link, the parking authority said.

Anyone with outstanding parking tickets can pay them by visiting the parking authority’s official website at www.philapark.org, by calling 888-591-3636, in person at 913 Filbert St. in Center City, or by mail to City of Philadelphia, Parking Violations Branch, P.O. Box 41818 Philadelphia 19101.

Anyone can check if they owe money by visiting the official website or by calling 888-591-3636.