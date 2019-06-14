Boston may have had its tea party, but Philly has found a reason to party for just about everything else.
Pool party in a dumpster? Been there. Party in a vacant lot to celebrate a flyer extolling the virtues of melding oneself into a steel statute in a giant furnace? Done that.
Most recently, Philly’s been throwing gatherings around — and in — sinkholes. This week, residents in West Philadelphia made sacrificial offerings to a sinkhole at 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue. And earlier this month, neighbors on the 1100 block of Rodman Street in Washington Square West threw a party in a sinkhole that’s been on their block since April.
“This whole street is probably an underground fiasco,” said Rodman Street resident Aran Ryan.
But above ground, the street is the epitome of a classic Philly block where residents find a reason to come together over the sublime, the mundane, and the ridiculous. Perhaps it’s Philly’s streets or perhaps it’s her people that promote such festive, frivolous fellowship.
“The scale of the streets is just close enough that everybody steps out onto their stoops and you see each other with a level of frequency that can cause these things to happen," Ryan, 45, said.
And because the street’s been closed to vehicular traffic since the sinkhole opened around Easter, it’s easier to throw parties in the middle of it.
Five years ago, Ryan said, a garbage truck fell into a sinkhole on the same block. This year, it was a Honda Civic. He said the latest sinkhole was filled right away, but it has yet to be repaved.
The first party residents had in the hole was in May and was dubbed “Sinkhole de Mayo." Subsequent parties have included a fire pit and s’mores.
Ryan, who first posted about the sinkhole gatherings on Reddit, said the block parties aren’t the only action the street’s sinkhole has seen this year.
“We had a car chase, the person eluded the cops by bravely going through the sinkhole in his SUV. The cops decided not to follow,” Ryan said. “He made it through and took off into the sunset. Cops were stacked up behind the sinkhole, Dukes of Hazzard style."
We asked Philly residents to share some of the weirdest reasons they’ve had a party, and Philly did not disappoint.
Every year, Michael Henegan and his friends hold an early morning birthday party in the Roxborough/Manayunk area for actress and “national treasure” Tara Reid.
“It starts with breakfast before sunrise with MD 20/20 Mimosas,” Reid said on Twitter. “Cardboard cutout and many viewings of Sharknado, American Pie, and Van Wilder.”
The event started because Henegan and his coworkers were looking for an excuse to have an early-morning party and Reid had a birthday coming up.
That is a sublimely Reidiculous reason for a party, indeed.
When Twitter user @Marylou7163′s neighbor got some organic material for garden beds, it was a perfect excuse for a party.
“Our neighbor had a delivery of mulch. We were all outside talking when delivery came,” she wrote, saying an “impromptu picnic” emerged.
"We still talk about ‘The Mulch Party.'”
It was, indeed, mulch ado about nothing.
When the Preston & Steve morning show team at WMMR heard about a woman in Texas who was arrested earlier for driving an electric shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot while she drank wine out of a Pringles can, they weren’t horrified. They were inspired.
They gathered two dozen Pringles cans in varying flavors and nine bottles of wine — also in varying flavors — and threw a Pringles Party on air, Preston & Steve producer Marisa Magnatta reports.
We’ll drink to that — but only out of the salt and vinegar can.
Leigh Goldberg brought a party idea that was inspired in New York City to Philly with her when she moved to Passyunk Square.
“We used to throw a house party around Purim that was themed Costume/not a costume,” she wrote on Twitter. “Guests wore something that was definitely a costume for them, but might not be identified as such by a stranger. This was inspired by our days taking the L train in BK around Halloween”
We can think of a few costume/not costume ideas: Wawa employee, Rita the PPA meter maid, Center City District crewman, urban fisherman.
So whether you party by climbing a greased pole during the Italian Market Festival or when the Eagles are in the playoffs, or you party by pumping a tiny parasol up and down on New Year’s Day, party on Philadelphia.