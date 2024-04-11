Picnic permits for Philly parks are no longer available online

The Phillies are back at Citizens Bank Park and the weather is warming up, which means picnic season is upon us, but Philadelphia residents have noticed one major but quietly introduced change in the permit reservation system used for city parks: It’s been moved offline.

“No online permits and you have to pay with a check? What year is it?” one person commented on a Friends of FDR Park Instagram post answering questions about the permits ahead of the 2024 season.

Most picnickers, especially if only a handful of people, can usually plop a blanket and a basket at a park lawn and call it a day. But dozens of Philly parks have designated picnic areas with “at least three tables and a trashcan,” according to the Parks and Recreation website. By the department’s count, these spaces can serve up to 50 people. For the cost of a $35 picnic permit, residents can call dibs and make reservations for these spaces. South Philly resident Nathan Fried, 38, said these areas are perfect for birthday parties or modest family gatherings.

Advertisement

The online system debuted in 2019 in an effort to raise the profile of underused picnic sites across the city.

Fried was one of the many people who lamented the online permitting system going dark. He said the system made planning easier, letting users know when a particular site was available and how much it would cost — all from the comfort of his home.

The change also affects permits for pavilions that cost $140 and can accommodate up to 150 people.

The Parks and Recreation website has a note letting users know of the change but offered no explanation, which made some users worry it was permanent. The department told The Inquirer “technical difficulties” were to blame for the switch, which arose as the season opened. The department said it is working on the online system and a timeline for how long the fix could take. The department offered no specifics on the technical issues.

The department said for the time being, those seeking picnic permits must go to the Winter Street Building at 2130 Winter St. (use the back entrance), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Should applicants have questions, they can call the Special Events Office at 215-685-0060. Applications can also be mailed, according to the department’s website.

“We have been accepting in-person permit applications for many years, and have a system in place to accommodate more applicants,” said the department in a statement.

On Thursday afternoon, however, no one answered the number for the Special Events Office and the voicemail was full.

For now, park users continue to rail against the in-person or by-mail application process, fearing that picnic areas are becoming less accessible as many people work during posted office hours.

Picnic sites have to be booked 14 days in advance. Unless you go in person, Fried said, you run the risk of missing the deadline and are left wondering if you got the spot you wanted.

Then there’s the question of payment. The Special Events Office will only take checks or money orders.

“I’m sure that when it’s inconvenient like that, people just don’t do these things and then they do these things without permits,” said Fried, who worries either people will forego using the picnic areas or use them without permits, which brings about its own form of chaos.

Some residents worry it’ll be harder to trace unaddressed litter or damage to picnic-area tables if reservations are harder to come by and follow.