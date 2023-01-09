Skip to content
Philadelphia
Roads reopen in front of City Hall after police investigation

Police said one man is in custody after firing a handgun

File photo for use in place of police yellow tape. Photograph from double homicide on 4900 block of Hoopes Street on Thursday morning June 24, 2021.Read moreALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer

Philadelphia Police closed off a section of 15th Street in front of City Hall on Monday morning, after taking one man into custody. The closure extended from Vine Street to Chestnut Street and has since reopened.

Police were investigating the area after a man whose car was stuck in traffic at 15th and Market Streets exited his vehicle around 8 a.m. and shot a handgun into the air.

Police said the man then threw the gun to the ground and sat on the hood of his vehicle before a sheriff’s deputy took him into custody.

There were no injuries, police said in a statement. An investigation is underway.

Jan. 9, 2023