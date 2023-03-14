Minivan crashes through the front of Philadelphia police headquarters

Philadelphia police apprehended a man who crashed his car into the front of the department’s headquarters early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m., according to reports. A man slammed his Honda Odyssey minivan through the front of 400 N. Broad Street — formerly the Inquirer’s office — mangling the building’s front doors but not breaching the lobby.

The man driving the vehicle could be heard yelling, “They’re killing me, they’re killing me,” while driving, according to 6abc. When a reporter asked who was killing him, the man said the police were.

After the incident, officers were seen leading the man, handcuffed, into the building while he screamed, according to NBC10. Later, he was taken to a hospital in a squad car for examination.

The Inquirer left its offices at 400 N. Broad in 2012, a decade before the Philadelphia Police Department took over the space. The project was four years and $280 million in the making and hoped to undo decades of resentment and brutality associated with the police’s former headquarters, familiarly known as the Roundhouse.

It is unconfirmed if the crash was intentional, but nobody in the building appeared to be hurt. Police have yet to release information about the crash.