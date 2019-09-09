The motorist killed when his car crashed into a tree in Northeast Philadelphia over the weekend was identified Monday as Alexis Montanez, an off-duty Philadelphia police officer with 17 years on the force.
Police said Montanez was driving a 2007 Infiniti about 3:35 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue.
Montanez, who lived in Oxford Circle and was assigned to the 9th District, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:50 a.m., police said.
The police Accident Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the crash.