A 30-year Philadelphia police veteran was criminally charged with choking a woman in a domestic assault case, the department said Friday.

Wayne Arnold, 59, who was suspended from the force and will be fired, was arrested Thursday and charged with a misdemeanor count of strangulation, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The department said in a news release that Arnold choked a woman during a May 17 altercation, causing her to lose consciousness. She suffered scratches and other marks on her neck.

Arnold’s bail was set at $50,000, according to online court records. It was not immediately known if he had been released.

A spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 said the police union had no comment on Arnold’s case.

The officer’s last assignment was with the intensive drug investigations squad.