Police officer shot in North Philadelphia; alleged shooter reportedly fatally shot

A police officer was shot Friday night in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. inside a neighborhood store at the corner of North Mascher and West Cambria Streets.

The police officer was transported to Temple University Hospital, police said. The officer’s condition was not immediately available.

The suspected shooter also was transported to Temple and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police were searching for another man who picked up a dropped gun at the store and fled the scene.