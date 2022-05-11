Police shot a man inside the 39th District Police headquarters in Nicetown Wednesday morning after the man allegedly attacked an officer with a screwdriver.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m., a 23-year-old man wearing a mask approached the station’s operations room window and began talking to the officer at the window, said Sgt. Eric Gripp. The officer couldn’t hear what the man was saying and opened a side door that is keycode-protected, at which point the man lunged into the room at the officer with a screwdriver.

Two officers attempted to disarm the man, said Gripp. As the officers struggled to disarm the man, an officer shot at him, hitting him in his torso. The man — who was not identified as of late Wednesday morning — was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

One officer suffered wounds to the back of his head and another officer injured his elbow in the altercation, said Gripp.

The incident all happened within around 30 seconds, said Gripp.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

