Philly police officers shoot and kill man during a ‘scuffle’

A man is dead after a pedestrian stop by Philadelphia police officers turned into a physical struggle ending in gunfire.

The shooting happened on the corner of Mutter and West Somerset Streets in the city’s Fairhill section Wednesday night just after 6:30 p.m.

Officers attempted to conduct an investigation of the man when a “scuffle” ensued between him and two officers, according to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.

During the struggle, Stanford said the man pulled out a handgun from a bag he was carrying, which discharged. Stanford said it was unclear if the man fired the gun or if it went off as they fought.

Officers then returned fire, striking the man in the torso. He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced deal at 6:55 p.m., Stanford said.

The two officers, who were not injured, have been placed on administrative leave, police protocol following a shooting by an officer.

Stanford said investigators are working to gather more details about what led to the shooting, including why the officers stopped the man in the first place.

“These officers are charged with coming out here and keeping the city safe,” Stanford said. “A part of that takes them into situations, unfortunately like this, that occur.”