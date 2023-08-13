Philly swimming pools begin closing this week — but some will stay open until Labor Day

As the swimming season ended Sunday at five city pools, including Sacks, in Pennsport, neighborhood resident Allen Lee and his two kids bid farewell to a short hot summer’s worth of fun.

“We’re really sad that it’s over,” said Lee, a pharmacist who brings his young daughter and son to the pool near Fourth and Washington twice a week.

“It’s been super hot, and the pool is a nice break,” said Melissa DiCarlo, a clinical research coordinator and mother of two. “It’s been important to us.”

Lee, DiCarlo, and their family members are among the 12,000 Sacks patrons and the 500,000 total patrons of the 60 swimming facilities operating this season, said Bill Salvatore, a deputy commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

The facilities opened in June on a rolling schedule and will follow a similar pattern in closing, said Salvatore. The goal is to first close pools that are close to others that will remain open longer, and keeping the biggest facilities that serve larger sections of the city open through Labor Day.

Salvatore said he has visited 59 of the 60 pools and will be at Martin Luther King Recreation Center pool, which was shuttered by mechanical issues, when it opens later this week. That facility will remain open until the Thursday after Labor Day.

Advertisement

“The vibe from all the people I talked to at the pools this summer has been super positive,” he said.

In the spring, however, yet another shortage of lifeguards loomed. The city spent months looking for guards, expanded training, and offered a $1,000 bonus to recruits in order to open most of its 70 public pools.

Advocates have pointed out that access to swimming facilities and swimming lessons historically have been limited in communities of color, and that remains an issue in some Philly neighborhoods.

Parks and Rec spokesperson Maita Soukup said the department has developed a “pipeline” of recruits and returning lifeguards. Salvatore said inspections of all facilities will occur after they are drained in order to spot potential issues well in advance of next summer.

Across the city on Sunday, Sacks and four other pools, including Barry, 1800 Johnston St.; F.J. Myers, 5800 Chester Ave., Johnny Sample, 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway; and Lackman,1101 Bartlett St., were shut down and prepared for draining.

Scheduled to close at afternoon’s end Monday are Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4625 Richmond St.; East Poplar, 820 N. 8th St.; and Jacobs, 4500 Linden Ave.

The full schedule is listed below.

Philadelphia 2023 pool closing schedule

Sunday, Aug. 13

Monday, Aug. 14

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Ford Pool – 609 Snyder Ave., 19148 Morris Estate Pool – 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cruz Playground – 1431 N. 6th St., 19122 Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111 Mander Pool – 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Friday, Aug. 18

Saturday, Aug. 19

Sunday, Aug. 20

Monday, Aug. 21

Athletic Pool – 1401 N. 26th St., 19121 Houseman Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130 O’Connor Pool – 2601 South St., 19146 Waterloo Pool – 2502 N. Howard St., 19133

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Thursday, Aug. 24

Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138 Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119

Friday, Aug. 25

Dendy Pool – 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122 Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Saturday, Aug. 26

Lee Pool – 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

Sunday, Aug. 27

Cione Pool – 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125 J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142

Monday, Aug. 28

Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146 Heitzman Pool – 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Stinger Square Pool – 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Thursday, Aug. 31

Gathers Pool – 2501 Diamond St., 19121

Friday, Sept. 1

Awbury Pool – 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138 Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143 Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

Saturday, Sept. 2

Monday, Sept. 4

Wednesday, Sept. 6