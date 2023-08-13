Philly swimming pools begin closing this week — but some will stay open until Labor Day
The swimming season ended Sunday at five city pools. Others will shut down on a rolling basis in the coming weeks.
As the swimming season ended Sunday at five city pools, including Sacks, in Pennsport, neighborhood resident Allen Lee and his two kids bid farewell to a short hot summer’s worth of fun.
“We’re really sad that it’s over,” said Lee, a pharmacist who brings his young daughter and son to the pool near Fourth and Washington twice a week.
“It’s been super hot, and the pool is a nice break,” said Melissa DiCarlo, a clinical research coordinator and mother of two. “It’s been important to us.”
Lee, DiCarlo, and their family members are among the 12,000 Sacks patrons and the 500,000 total patrons of the 60 swimming facilities operating this season, said Bill Salvatore, a deputy commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.
The facilities opened in June on a rolling schedule and will follow a similar pattern in closing, said Salvatore. The goal is to first close pools that are close to others that will remain open longer, and keeping the biggest facilities that serve larger sections of the city open through Labor Day.
Salvatore said he has visited 59 of the 60 pools and will be at Martin Luther King Recreation Center pool, which was shuttered by mechanical issues, when it opens later this week. That facility will remain open until the Thursday after Labor Day.
“The vibe from all the people I talked to at the pools this summer has been super positive,” he said.
In the spring, however, yet another shortage of lifeguards loomed. The city spent months looking for guards, expanded training, and offered a $1,000 bonus to recruits in order to open most of its 70 public pools.
Advocates have pointed out that access to swimming facilities and swimming lessons historically have been limited in communities of color, and that remains an issue in some Philly neighborhoods.
Parks and Rec spokesperson Maita Soukup said the department has developed a “pipeline” of recruits and returning lifeguards. Salvatore said inspections of all facilities will occur after they are drained in order to spot potential issues well in advance of next summer.
Across the city on Sunday, Sacks and four other pools, including Barry, 1800 Johnston St.; F.J. Myers, 5800 Chester Ave., Johnny Sample, 280 Cobbs Creek Parkway; and Lackman,1101 Bartlett St., were shut down and prepared for draining.
Scheduled to close at afternoon’s end Monday are Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4625 Richmond St.; East Poplar, 820 N. 8th St.; and Jacobs, 4500 Linden Ave.
The full schedule is listed below.
Philadelphia 2023 pool closing schedule
Sunday, Aug. 13
Barry Pool – 1800 Johnston St., 19145
F.J. Myers Pool – 5800 Chester Ave., 19143
Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool – 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Monday, Aug. 14
Bridesburg Recreation Center – 4625 Richmond St., 19137
East Poplar Pool – 820 N. 8th St., 19123
Jacobs Pool – 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Ford Pool – 609 Snyder Ave., 19148
Morris Estate Pool – 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool – 743 N. 48th St., 19139
Jardel Pool – 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
Piccoli Pool – 1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124
Thursday, Aug. 17
Cruz Playground – 1431 N. 6th St., 19122
Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
Mander Pool – 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Friday, Aug. 18
C.B. Moore Pool – 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
Feltonville Pool – 4726-4700 Ella St, Philadelphia, PA, 19120
Lincoln Pool – 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136
Saturday, Aug. 19
American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
Marian Anderson Pool – 740 S. 17th St., 19146
Northern Liberties Pool – 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Sunday, Aug. 20
Cherashore Pool – 851–951 W. Olney Ave., 19120
Hancock Pool – 147 Master St., 19122
Kendrick Pool – 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
Lawncrest Pool – 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
Monday, Aug. 21
Athletic Pool – 1401 N. 26th St., 19121
Houseman Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130
O’Connor Pool – 2601 South St., 19146
Waterloo Pool – 2502 N. Howard St., 19133
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Butch Ellis Pool (39th & Olive) – 700 N. 39th St., 19104
Simpson Pool – 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Thursday, Aug. 24
Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119
Friday, Aug. 25
Dendy Pool – 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122
Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Saturday, Aug. 26
Lee Pool – 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
Sunday, Aug. 27
Cione Pool – 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
Monday, Aug. 28
Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
Heitzman Pool – 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Stinger Square Pool – 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Thursday, Aug. 31
Gathers Pool – 2501 Diamond St., 19121
Friday, Sept. 1
Awbury Pool – 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Saturday, Sept. 2
Belfield Pool – 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138
Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
Lederer (Fishtown) Pool – 1219–25 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125
Penrose Pool - 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19122
Monday, Sept. 4
Baker Pool – 5433 Lansdowne Ave., 19131
Hunting Park Pool – 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
Murphy Pool – 300 W. Shunk St., 19148
Ridgway Pool – 1301 Carpenter St., 19147
Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Wednesday, Sept. 6
M.L. King, Jr. Pool – 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
Shuler Pool – 3000 N. 27th St., 19132
Tustin Pool – 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151