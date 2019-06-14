Planning on hanging poolside all summer? Luckily for Philadelphians, there are dozens of options. And they’re free.
With 74 indoor and outdoor pools — 72 in operation this summer — Philly is a national leader when it comes to summer swimming. And the time has arrived to take advantage of the public spots, with pools starting to open Monday.
“I think people in Philadelphia are just really committed to this idea of having city pools open and available," said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.
There are 4.5 pools per every 100,000 residents, according to the most recent data from the Trust for Public Land, fifth in the country behind Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Tucson. They’re not cheap, either, with Parks and Rec needing to recruit 800 seasonal staff members and dedicating about $3.5 million dollars annually to run them.
Ott Lovell is passionate about pools. They’re places of employment and where people discover their athletic abilities. Pools are where communities can come together, or where kids learn to swim — the department even has free lessons.
“I do really believe that it’s part of what makes our city great, and what makes our summers really special," she said. "And for kids in these communities that are never going to make it to Disney World, they’re not going to go to Dorney Park, they’re not going to get down to the Jersey Shore, this is their vacation, this is their escape.”
Each pool is open for about six weeks. The schedules are put together by a team of about six people, headed by Aquatics Program Coordinator Christine Rad. Geography, budget, staffing, and interest level are some of the factors considered.
“Everyone asks, ‘Why can’t you get the list out sooner?’ And it’s like, because it’s literally a changing target," Ott Lovell said. "It’s like a game of Tetris.”
The department tries to make sure there’s a pool open in each neighborhood during the rolling openings and closings, which start around mid-August. While that timeline may feel early to some, Ott Lovell said interest wanes late in the summer. And, many pool staffers are students or teachers who need to get back to school.
This season, the Bridesburg Pool will kick off the summer season Monday. The Parks and Recreation Department on Friday announced its schedule for the first week of openings; the rest of the schedule is set to be released later.
Here are Philly pool openings for week one:
Monday, June 17
Tuesday, June 18
Wednesday, June 19
- Cione Playground (2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125)
- Feltonville Recreation Center (4726-4700 Ella St, 19120)
- Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)
- Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)
- Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)
- Sacks Playground (400 Washington Ave., 19147)
Thursday, June 20
- Christy Recreation Center (728 S. 55th St., 19143)
- Fox Chase Recreation Center (7901 Ridgeway St., 19111)
- Francisville Playground (1737 Francis St., 19130)
- Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)
- Northern Liberties Recreation Center (321 Fairmount Ave., 19123)
- Pleasant Playground (6757 Chew Ave., 19119)
- Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)
Friday, June 21
- East Poplar Playground (820 N. 8th St., 19123)
- Ridgway Pool (1301 Carpenter St., 19147)
- Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)
- Ziehler Playground (200 E. Olney Ave., 19120)
Saturday, June 22
- American Legion Playground (6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135)
- Cobbs Creek Recreation Center (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139)
- Cohocksink Recreation Center (2901 Cedar St., 19134)
- Dendy Playground (1501 N. 10th St., 19122)
- Lackman Playground (1101 Bartlett St., 19115)
- Mitchell Playground (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)
- Scanlon Playground (1099 E. Tioga St., 19134)
Charlie McCabe, director of The Trust for Public Land’s Center for City Park Excellence, said the organization started to track splash pads — or interactive water features activated by something like a button or sensor — a few years back. He said their adoption into cities is “definitely a trend.”
In Philly, there are 77 spraygrounds, and a handful of other “spray features” including the LOVE Park fountain, said Maita Soukup, a Parks & Rec spokesperson.
“I think what’s happening is you’re seeing the overhauling of existing pools, but the addition of splash pads," McCabe said.
McCabe notes that water features like splash pads provide the ability to cool down without needing a lifeguard. That means the potential for longer seasons, with lower water usage as another benefit. Ott Lovell said there’s an appetite for spraygrounds in Philadelphia, but pools aren’t going anywhere.
“Philadelphia’s taking a leadership role in prioritizing public space investments as a tool for addressing the many benefits that they can support,” said Owen Franklin, The Trust for Public Land’s Pennsylvania State Director.
The department is holding an inaugural swimwear drive to collect bathing suits and swim accessories like swim diapers, flip flops, beach towels, and googles throughout the summer.
A list of drop-off spots can be found on the department’s website, and so far, it’s been “hugely popular,” Ott Lovell said.
“We just have this idea, like we collect coats and gloves and mittens in the winter time," Ott Lovell said. "Why don’t we collect swimsuits in the summertime?”