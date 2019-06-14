Planning on hanging poolside all summer? Luckily for Philadelphians, there are dozens of options. And they’re free.

With 74 indoor and outdoor pools — 72 in operation this summer — Philly is a national leader when it comes to summer swimming. And the time has arrived to take advantage of the public spots, with pools starting to open Monday.

“I think people in Philadelphia are just really committed to this idea of having city pools open and available," said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

There are 4.5 pools per every 100,000 residents, according to the most recent data from the Trust for Public Land, fifth in the country behind Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Tucson. They’re not cheap, either, with Parks and Rec needing to recruit 800 seasonal staff members and dedicating about $3.5 million dollars annually to run them.

Ott Lovell is passionate about pools. They’re places of employment and where people discover their athletic abilities. Pools are where communities can come together, or where kids learn to swim — the department even has free lessons.

“I do really believe that it’s part of what makes our city great, and what makes our summers really special," she said. "And for kids in these communities that are never going to make it to Disney World, they’re not going to go to Dorney Park, they’re not going to get down to the Jersey Shore, this is their vacation, this is their escape.”

Opening and closing

Each pool is open for about six weeks. The schedules are put together by a team of about six people, headed by Aquatics Program Coordinator Christine Rad. Geography, budget, staffing, and interest level are some of the factors considered.

“Everyone asks, ‘Why can’t you get the list out sooner?’ And it’s like, because it’s literally a changing target," Ott Lovell said. "It’s like a game of Tetris.”

The department tries to make sure there’s a pool open in each neighborhood during the rolling openings and closings, which start around mid-August. While that timeline may feel early to some, Ott Lovell said interest wanes late in the summer. And, many pool staffers are students or teachers who need to get back to school.

This season, the Bridesburg Pool will kick off the summer season Monday. The Parks and Recreation Department on Friday announced its schedule for the first week of openings; the rest of the schedule is set to be released later.

Here are Philly pool openings for week one:

Keeping cool

Jordan Lloyd, 6, plays in the fountains at Dilworth Park in Center City on Friday, May 31, 2019.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Jordan Lloyd, 6, plays in the fountains at Dilworth Park in Center City on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Charlie McCabe, director of The Trust for Public Land’s Center for City Park Excellence, said the organization started to track splash pads — or interactive water features activated by something like a button or sensor — a few years back. He said their adoption into cities is “definitely a trend.”

In Philly, there are 77 spraygrounds, and a handful of other “spray features” including the LOVE Park fountain, said Maita Soukup, a Parks & Rec spokesperson.

“I think what’s happening is you’re seeing the overhauling of existing pools, but the addition of splash pads," McCabe said.

McCabe notes that water features like splash pads provide the ability to cool down without needing a lifeguard. That means the potential for longer seasons, with lower water usage as another benefit. Ott Lovell said there’s an appetite for spraygrounds in Philadelphia, but pools aren’t going anywhere.

“Philadelphia’s taking a leadership role in prioritizing public space investments as a tool for addressing the many benefits that they can support,” said Owen Franklin, The Trust for Public Land’s Pennsylvania State Director.

Swimwear drive

The department is holding an inaugural swimwear drive to collect bathing suits and swim accessories like swim diapers, flip flops, beach towels, and googles throughout the summer.

A list of drop-off spots can be found on the department’s website, and so far, it’s been “hugely popular,” Ott Lovell said.

“We just have this idea, like we collect coats and gloves and mittens in the winter time," Ott Lovell said. "Why don’t we collect swimsuits in the summertime?”