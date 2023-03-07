It’s Petition Day, when Philadelphia candidates submit voter signatures to get on the May 16 primary ballot

Philadelphia politicians have been campaigning for public office for months now, but Tuesday marks the day they — maybe — become official candidates.

It’s petition day, one of the most stressful moments on a candidate’s calendar.

Candidates for citywide office — mayor, city controller, sheriff, register of wills, City Council at-large, Common Pleas judge, and Municipal Court judge — must file nomination petitions with at least 1,000 signatures from voters who are eligible to vote in the May 16 primary election.

Candidates for City Council’s 10 district seats must file at least 750 signatures.

Tuesday also marks the start of the week-long span when competitors parse the petitions, looking for ways to file legal challenges to keep candidates off the ballot. Those challenges must be filed by next Tuesday.

Many candidates commonly submit far more signatures than required to ward off potential challenges. But each petition season, especially one with as many candidates as this year, reveals at least a few cases of sloppy paperwork or attempts to submit forged signatures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.