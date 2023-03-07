The Democratic primary for sheriff in Philadelphia is off to an expensive start

Michael Untermeyer, a Democrat challenging Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s bid for a second term, on Tuesday said he had already triggered the ”millionaire provision” in the city’s campaign finance law by investing $250,000 in his campaign.

That means contribution limits for that primary now double from $3,100 for individuals and $12,600 for political action committees to $6,200 and $25,200, respectively.

The city’s Board of Ethics said Untermeyer, who said he made the investment Tuesday, has two days to file a notice. Then all candidates in the race will be notified.

Untermeyer, in an afternoon speech outside Bilal’s South Broad Street office, accused her of overseeing a scandal-plagued office after running as a reformer in the 2019 Democratic primary, when she unseated former Sheriff Jewell Williams — who had also faced a series of controversies.

John Green, the last elected sheriff before Williams, was sentenced in 2019 to five years in federal prison for a bribery conviction.

”For decades, this office has had nothing but corruption, misappropriation of funds, scandal, scandal, scandal,“ Untermeyer said while standing with activists concerned about crime in the city. “Politicians have used this office for their own personal benefit. Instead, the office should be used to make the city safe and to save dollars for the citizens.”

Untermeyer, a real estate investor who has served as an assistant district attorney and deputy state attorney general, last ran for office in 2017, when he spent $1.3 million of his own money in a failed bid for district attorney in a Democratic primary won by Larry Krasner.

Untermeyer also ran for City Council in 2011 as a Republican, for district attorney in 2009 as a Republican, and for sheriff in 2007 as a Democrat.

Jackie Miles, the director of security for the NBA‘s Washington Wizards, also filed Tuesday to run in the Democratic primary. Miles, who said he started out as a corrections officer in Montgomery County and Philadelphia before serving as a deputy sheriff in the 1990s, said he was motivated to run because he felt the office ”is losing credibility.”

Bilal is endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party. She reported having just $2,751 in her campaign account as of Dec. 31. The next campaign financed reports are due on March 21.

Asked how much he would spend on his campaign, Untermeyer said: “We’ll see what happens over the next 10 weeks.”