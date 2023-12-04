New photos released of Philadelphia escaped prisoner

Authorities released new images of 34-year-old fugitive Gino Hagenkotter, who was serving time in a Philadelphia prison for non-violent offenses when he escaped Thursday.

One photo shows a close-up of a dagger tattoo on his right forearm. A second photo shows his face. Just after his escape, authorities released a photo that showed Hagenkotter with gray hair and injuries to his face. In the new photo, his hair is darker and his face is uninjured.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which released the new photos and a video of his last confirmed sighting, said there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to Hagenkotter’s arrest.

Hagenkotter was last observed at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, about 10 minutes after his escape, when video shows him walking north on the 8400 block of Hegerman Street, the Marshals Service said.

“While we are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending Hagenkotter, we are also warning that anyone assisting him in his flight will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said in a statement.

Hagenkotter is described as being 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds. His last known address was on the 7700 block of Cottage Street in Philadelphia.

Hagenkotter is the fourth inmate to escape from a Philadelphia prison this year. In May, Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, broke out of Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center. They were caught within about a week.

In September, a 30-year-old woman briefly escaped from the same facility. She jumped the fence and landed on the other side, but was immediately apprehended by guards.