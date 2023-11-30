Philly prisoner escapes from State Road facility

Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who escaped from Philadelphia’s Industrial Correctional Center Thursday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the incident.

Gino Hagenkotter, an inmate at the nearby Riverside Correctional Facility in the Northeast, was performing supervised work duties on the rear of the grounds of PICC when he “excused himself to use the restroom” shortly after 12:10 p.m., according to the sources and an internal police memo obtained by The Inquirer.

About 10 minutes later, the memo says, a guard went to check the restroom and found that Hagenkotter was gone, and had “left the location.”

More details on the incident were not yet available. A prisons spokesperson declined to provide immediate comment.

The police memo described Hagenkotter as a 180-pound white male, approximately 5′6, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.