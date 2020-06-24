Holding the photos of 40 Black women who have died at the hands of police across the country, activists gathered at Philadelphia City Hall Wednesday to “say her name,” recounting the women’s stories they say often go untold amid discussions of police brutality and racial injustice.
“Enough is enough, we are done dying,” organizer Dawn Chavous told the crowd. “That could be us. That could be any one of us.”
As the country has faced a reckoning against racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd, activists have urged protesters to remember Black women, including Black trans women, during the push for change.
“People are protesting in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and they don’t know Atatiana Jefferson or Breonna Taylor,” Chavous said. “I thought it was important to show up in the same volume to give light to these women and their stories in the same way we do for our brothers.”
In March, Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home while she was sleeping, using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. As protesters have flooded Philadelphia’s streets in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Taylor’s name has become a common chant during demonstrations against police brutality.
This week, three months after the shooting, the Louisville police department fired one of the officers involved in Taylor’s death.
At Wednesday’s rally, 40 women, one by one, told the story of another woman who had died at the hands of police.
Charlie Hills, of South Philadelphia, held a poster of Natasha McKenna, a woman with mental illness who died in a Virginia jail after she was restrained and shocked four times with a stun gun in 2015.
”It’s an example of someone with a mental health issue could have been handled in a different way,” Hills said. “And police officers need to be more educated to recognize the signs and deescalate the situation in a better way.”
A handful of politicians also attended the rally organized by Chavous, who is married to City Councilperson Kenyatta Johnson. Those in attendance included City Controller Rebecca Rynhart, and Councilpersons Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, and Cherelle Parker.
”Specifically for Black women, we have found ourselves at the bottom of the totem pole,” Parker said. “Within the African-American community, we are paid less, and if you look at our history in the women’s movement .... we had to even fight to be included in that movement. That very specific intersection is a place that we need to recognize and we need to honor, and show that their lives are valued.”
Created in 2014 by the African American Policy Forum and the Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies, the “Say Her Name” campaign aims to bring attention to often-overlooked violence against Black women in the United States.
Organizers of the rally in Philadelphia, sponsored by a bevy of organizations including Millennials in Action, the Black Women’s Leadership Council, also presented a list of demands for local officials, including investing in forms of community safety that don’t rely on police, ending the practice of sending police to mental health and domestic disturbances, and holding police accountable for violence against Black women and girls.
”There will be a continuum of this until we see the changes,” Chavous said. “We just gotta do better. We’re done dying.”