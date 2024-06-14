25 Philly pools will open next week, more to open on a rolling basis

While many Philadelphians crank open a fire hydrant to cool off, it’s not legal. It’s also ill-advised to build an impromptu dumpster pool, but that hasn’t stopped Philadelphians from getting creative either.

The safest and easiest way to cool off in Philly for free is to visit the more than 100 public pools or spraygrounds throughout the city. Spraygrounds in more than 90 locations started operating on Memorial Day weekend, while the city’s network of dozens of pools will open on a rolling basis starting on Monday, June 17.

Not all public pools will open at the same time. Throughout the week, a total of 25 pools will open by Sunday, June 23, with three to four more pools opening each day. Additional pool openings will be announced periodically on phila.gov/ppr.

Ten city pools will not open this summer due to ongoing repair or construction projects. These include Amos Pool, Baker Pool, Cecil B. Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool, and Ziehler Pool.

In extreme heat, residents should call Philly’s “heatline” at 215-765-9040 to receive health safety tips or talk to the health department about medical problems brought on by extreme heat. In medical emergencies related to heat, call 911.

Here’s where you can cool off this summer at pools and spraygrounds in Philly.

A full list of free public pools in Philadelphia can be found at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder. However, not all Philly pools will open at the same time. Continue to check for updates at phila.gov/ppr or phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

Pool schedules

City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder. Currently, the confirmed list of pools opening for the summer are:

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

American Legion Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124 Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131 Gathers Pool – 2501 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19115 Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

Spraygrounds, also known as splash pads and spray parks, are located throughout Philadelphia to safely keep residents cool and have fun with others. Some sites have a single sprinkler, spray jet, or mister while other sites are more robust.

Wear sandals or water shoes for feet protection. Put on sunscreen and a t-shirt for sun protection. Pack a towel and extra dry clothes to dry off.

A full list of the more than 90 free spraygrounds in Philadelphia can be found at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.