25 Philly pools will open next week, more to open on a rolling basis
By June 23, a total of 25 public pools will be open across Philadelphia with additional openings to come down the line.
While many Philadelphians crank open a fire hydrant to cool off, it’s not legal. It’s also ill-advised to build an impromptu dumpster pool, but that hasn’t stopped Philadelphians from getting creative either.
The safest and easiest way to cool off in Philly for free is to visit the more than 100 public pools or spraygrounds throughout the city. Spraygrounds in more than 90 locations started operating on Memorial Day weekend, while the city’s network of dozens of pools will open on a rolling basis starting on Monday, June 17.
Not all public pools will open at the same time. Throughout the week, a total of 25 pools will open by Sunday, June 23, with three to four more pools opening each day. Additional pool openings will be announced periodically on phila.gov/ppr.
Ten city pools will not open this summer due to ongoing repair or construction projects. These include Amos Pool, Baker Pool, Cecil B. Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool, and Ziehler Pool.
In extreme heat, residents should call Philly’s “heatline” at 215-765-9040 to receive health safety tips or talk to the health department about medical problems brought on by extreme heat. In medical emergencies related to heat, call 911.
Here’s where you can cool off this summer at pools and spraygrounds in Philly.
A full list of free public pools in Philadelphia can be found at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder. However, not all Philly pools will open at the same time. Continue to check for updates at phila.gov/ppr or phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.
Pool schedules
City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder. Currently, the confirmed list of pools opening for the summer are:
Monday, June 17
Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
Hunting Park Pool – 900 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140
Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19134
Tuesday, June 18
Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114
Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122
Lederer (Fishtown) Pool — 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125
Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
Wednesday, June 19
Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128
Murphy Pool – 300 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111
Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138
Thursday, June 20
Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135
Cherashore Pool – 851 W. Olney Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19120
Houseman Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124
Friday, June 21
American Legion Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124
Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
Gathers Pool – 2501 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
Saturday, June 22
Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137
J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19142
Barry Pool – 1800 Johnston St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134
Sunday, June 23
Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19115
Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
Spraygrounds, also known as splash pads and spray parks, are located throughout Philadelphia to safely keep residents cool and have fun with others. Some sites have a single sprinkler, spray jet, or mister while other sites are more robust.
Wear sandals or water shoes for feet protection. Put on sunscreen and a t-shirt for sun protection. Pack a towel and extra dry clothes to dry off.
A full list of the more than 90 free spraygrounds in Philadelphia can be found at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.
From Memorial Day Weekend through the beginning of July: Weekdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Weekends from noon to 5 p.m.
After July: Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Weekends from noon to 5 p.m.