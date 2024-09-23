Philly has a new program for trash collection of large items

You might no longer have to worry about that one neighbor who keeps putting a Mount Everest of appliances that sanitation workers clearly won’t take.

Philadelphia on Monday announced a new residential bulk collection program expected to make disposing of large household items — including refrigerators, air conditioners, and tires — easier.

Unlike taking items to the Sanitation Convenience Center, you won’t have to figure out how to transport the bulk items. Instead, the Department of Sanitation will handle pick-ups by appointment.

“This initiative helps discourage illegal dumping and offers residents a convenient solution for getting rid of bulk items,” said Carlton Williams, director of the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives.

But, not everything goes, and the city will not pick up items that are not included in the program.

Requirements for the bulk collection program

Anyone living in a single-family home or multi-family dwelling with up to six units can make a pickup appointment. Sorry apartment residents, but those in larger apartment buildings, condominiums, and commercial properties will have to continue getting private haulers.

Appointments are limited and take place on a first-come, first-serve basis. It wasn’t immediately clear how many appointments would be available.

Collection is free.

To trash or not to trash

✅ Most appliances are good to go, but don’t get too carried away with your bulk trash. There is a four-item limit per appointment. Things to dispose of as part of this program include:

Empty refrigerators with doors removed Air conditioners, water heaters, microwaves, and other major appliances Household furniture Large toys Flat-screen TVs Passenger car tires with the rims removed (four tires count as one bulk item)

❌ Items that won’t be picked up by this program include: Household trash; mattresses; hazardous, flammable, or explosive materials; auto parts; and construction or demolition debris.

This program is separate from regularly scheduled trash collection, according to the city. Folks can continue to place up to two large non-metal items per household — such as mattresses wrapped in plastic or compactable furniture — on regular trash collection days. And, dropping items off at the six Sanitation Convenience Centers is still an option. But, as always, the centers are limited to receiving two objects per household daily.

How to schedule a bulk pick-up

The Department of Sanitation’s website is the place to go for appointments, but calling 311 will also do the trick.

An email should come through after scheduling that will include a four-letter code that must be placed on the items.

If severe weather happens around your pick-up time, keep an eye on your phone because the Department of Sanitation might call you to reschedule.

Where to put the items for pick up

The bulk items must be placed outside, wherever your trash is normally picked up from, because the sanitation workers won’t enter your house.

The items must be outside by 7 a.m. on pickup day.

This program is part of a cleanliness initiative that, according to the city, cleaned 18,000 blocks over the summer.