Philly is repaving these streets in East Mount Airy, West Oak Lane, and Fairmount Park in August

Philadelphia streets are getting ready to rumble as city crews begin to dig up old roads and repave brand-new ones.

Starting Aug. 12, the Philadelphia Department of Streets will resurface multiple streets in East Mount Airy, West Oak Lane, and parts of Fairmount Park throughout August.

Resurfacing and paving projects take between three and five weeks, consisting of removing the old top layer of asphalt road, prepping or replacing utility manholes, paving a new top layer of asphalt road, and installing markings, crosswalks, and repainting lanes. Exact times for completion vary depending on the street’s length and width.

Every year, the Streets Department mounts resurfacing efforts from early spring to late fall. Philadelphians can see live updates on paving projects throughout the city at streetsmartphl.phila.gov.

Resurfacing schedule and streets

Resurfacing work takes place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following roads will go through resurfacing from Aug. 12 through the end of August.

East Mount Airy and West Oak Lane

Roumfort Road, from Stenton Avenue to Crittenden Street Thouron Avenue, from Ivy Hill Road to E. Tulpehocken Street Lowber Avenue, from Vernon Road to Wynsam Street Crittenden Street, from Woodbrook Lane to Tulpehocken Street Mayland Street, from Lowber Avenue to Woolston Avenue E. Tulpehocken Street, from Lowber Avenue to Woolston Avenue Mohican Street, from Limekiln Pike to Lowber Avenue Slocum Street, from Lowber Avenue to Stenton Avenue

Fairmount Park

Chamounix Drive, from Greenland Drive to S. Chamounix Drive S. Chamounix Drive, from Chamounix Drive to Belmont Mansion Drive Belmont Mansion Drive, Belmont Avenue to Chamounix Drive Edgley Avenue, from Belmont Avenue to the dead end (East) N. 49th Street, from Parkside Avenue to the dead end (North) Monument Road, from Wynnefield Avenue to N. 49th Street Parkwyn Road, from Wynnefield Avenue to N. 50th Street Wynnefield Avenue, from Parkwyn Road to N. 50th Street

Move cars during street repaving in Philly

Throughout a neighborhood’s resurfacing, temporary “No Parking” restrictions will periodically go into effect. After the old top layer of road is removed, be ready for parking restrictions as crews begin to repave a new top layer of road.

Cars still parked on streets scheduled for repaving will be towed to a nearby street. Contact the local police district for the location of the car. The Inquirer has a guide on what to do in the case of a “courtesy tow.”

Get updates on repaving projects