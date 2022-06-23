State police are investigating a possible road-rage incident that led to a car on the Schuylkill Expressway getting struck by gunfire Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a white Toyota Prius was hit by at least one bullet on the eastbound side of Interstate 76 near the Montgomery Drive exit, state police said.

State police said the shooter was described as a male firing from the passenger side of a black Chevrolet Impala.

No further details were immediately available.