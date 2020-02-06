In a decision that could have national implications for the wage equity movement, a federal appeals court Thursday sided with the city of Philadelphia, saying it can ban employers from asking job applicants their salary history.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit partly reversed a 2018 lower court decision that said the city could not ban employers from asking about salary history, but could ban them from relying on it to set wages. The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce sued the city after the law was passed in 2017, claiming it violated the commercial-speech rights of employers.
Proponents of the law, which include the city and women’s advocates, say it would cut down on gender- and race-based discrimination that contributes to the wage gap by keeping unfair salaries from snowballing through an employee’s career. Studies suggest women on average make about 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. That gap is even higher for women of color.
The 67-page unanimous opinion, representing the three-judge panel, was written by Judge Theodore McKee, who wrote that while the provision does limit employers’ speech, it is “only because that limitation prevents the tentacles of any past wage discrimination from attaching to an employee’s subsequent salary.”
The appeals court also disagreed with U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg, who favored the Chamber’s argument that the city of Philadelphia failed to provide evidence showing its law would actually tamp down on that wage gap. McKee wrote that though the city’s evidence was “sufficient,” legislatures aren’t required to provide data showing the efficacy of a proposal if it’s an “innovative solution” that hasn’t been widely implemented previously.
Philadelphia was the first city in the country to pass such a ban, following a statewide ban in Massachusetts. More than a dozen states and municipalities followed suit, including New Jersey.
City solicitor Marcel S. Pratt, who argued the case before the appeals court last March, called the decision a “significant victory not just for Philadelphia, but also for the national equal pay movement.”
“Decades of comprehensive studies prove that past discrimination taints the salary histories of women and people of color,” he said in the statement. “The notion that the Wage Equity Ordinance will help close the wage gap is not only supported by significant empirical evidence, it is also backed by plain commonsense.”
Former City Councilman Bill Greenlee, who championed the bill in City Council, said “this is just the right thing to do,” despite concerns from businesses and corporations in Philadelphia.
“They were agreeing that there was wage inequity, but they’re saying this won’t solve the problem,” he said. “Well how do you know if you don’t try it?”
The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and its attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Some federal court observers have said the Philadelphia case could ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
This story is developing and will be updated.